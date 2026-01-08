Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 63,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $57.36 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

