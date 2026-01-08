15,560 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $347,728,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,763 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Datadog by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,836,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,371,000 after purchasing an additional 923,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $141.45 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.29, a PEG ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $189.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.93, for a total value of $1,544,126.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,466,084.69. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yanbing Li sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,064,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 199,394 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,888.40. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,091,237 shares of company stock valued at $195,954,762 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

