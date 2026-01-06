American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

NYSE:AIG traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. American International Group has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American International Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $787,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,529,000 after buying an additional 1,846,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

