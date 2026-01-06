American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.
Read Our Latest Research Report on American International Group
American International Group Stock Performance
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American International Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $787,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,529,000 after buying an additional 1,846,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
American International Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting American International Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board names experienced external successor — AIG announced Eric Andersen (formerly of Aon) as president and CEO?elect as part of a planned, board?led succession, which reduces execution risk versus a surprise departure. Aon’s Eric Andersen named AIG president and CEO
- Positive Sentiment: Rate environment supports earnings — Analysts note that higher-for-longer interest rates boost AIG’s net investment income and underwriting flexibility (insurers can lock in higher yields), a structural tailwind that can offset near?term volatility. American International Group: Insurance Meets Higher Yields
- Neutral Sentiment: Planned transition to executive chair — AIG formally said Zaffino will transition to Executive Chair by mid?2026, signaling a staged handoff rather than an abrupt exit; that may calm governance concerns but still creates short?term leadership transition risk. Peter Zaffino to Transition to Executive Chair
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to CEO retirement — Multiple outlets report the CEO retirement and succession, and the stock sold off on the news as investors price in execution and strategy uncertainty during the leadership change. AIG stock falls after CEO announces retirement
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling raises flags — Recent disclosure shows insiders sold roughly US$4.3M of AIG shares, which some investors interpret as a signal of management hesitancy or liquidity needs and can pressure sentiment. Insiders sold US$4.3m of shares
- Negative Sentiment: External coverage highlights uncertainty — Coverage from Bloomberg Law and Barron’s emphasizes the leadership change and investor nervousness, contributing to the intraday weakness. Bloomberg Law: Zaffino to step down
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.
The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American International Group
- Trump Era Reset? Why Gold Could Explode to $6,000
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- BNZI: BNZI Surges Ahead as AI Marketing Fuels Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.