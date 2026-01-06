Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $21.70. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.4150, with a volume of 591 shares changing hands.

Sekisui House Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

