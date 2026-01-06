Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.5455.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $180.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $196.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.