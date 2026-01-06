Analysts Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $308.11

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.1111.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $256.00 price objective on Gartner and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get Gartner alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $239.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day moving average is $272.76. Gartner has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 92.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total value of $50,505.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,270.22. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 43,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $229.57 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,622,996.41. This represents a 63.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 527.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.