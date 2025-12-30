AXT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,968 call options on the company. This is an increase of 139% compared to the average daily volume of 1,244 call options.

AXTI traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $775.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.97. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on AXT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on AXT from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AXT from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,439,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,101,588.50. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $30,587.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,738.75. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 326,767 shares of company stock worth $3,329,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 227,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 100.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in AXT by 2.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 860,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

