GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,312 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the November 30th total of 605 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,378 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

GIGM opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.44.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 37.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.53% of GigaMedia worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) is a digital entertainment company that develops and operates online gaming platforms and value?added services. The company’s offerings encompass multiplayer online games, mobile titles, and interactive entertainment that cater to both casual and core gaming audiences. Through its proprietary platform architecture, GigaMedia delivers content that ranges from fantasy role?playing adventures to strategy and social games.

In addition to game development and publishing, GigaMedia provides a suite of complementary services designed to enhance user engagement and monetization.

