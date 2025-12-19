Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 1,081.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%.

Equus Total Return Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of EQS stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Equus Total Return has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equus Total Return stock. MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Equus Total Return at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equus Total Return in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

