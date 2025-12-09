Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,226.70. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KTOS remained flat at $77.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,040,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,364. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

