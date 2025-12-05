Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.08. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $8.4866, with a volume of 1,690 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

