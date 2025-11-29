X Empire Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (X)

X Empire (X) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One X Empire token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X Empire has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. X Empire has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of X Empire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,657.66 or 0.99907612 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

X Empire Token Profile

X Empire’s total supply is 690,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for X Empire is xempire.io. X Empire’s official Twitter account is @xempiregame.

Buying and Selling X Empire

According to CryptoCompare, “X Empire (X) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. X Empire has a current supply of 690,000,000,000. The last known price of X Empire is 0.00002407 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,576,961.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xempire.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X Empire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X Empire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X Empire using one of the exchanges listed above.

