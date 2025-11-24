2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.66, but opened at $51.85. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 2,934,611 shares changing hands.

2x Ether ETF Trading Up 17.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETHU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,094,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,071,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

