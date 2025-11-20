Merchants Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:MBINM)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBINM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,346. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.82 million for the quarter.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

