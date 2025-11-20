UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

UFPI has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 5.00%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,550,000 after buying an additional 568,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in UFP Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,887,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,449,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,413,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in UFP Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,408,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

