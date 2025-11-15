Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAIGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Core AI had a negative return on equity of 186.67% and a negative net margin of 144.50%.The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

Core AI Price Performance

CHAI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 369,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Core AI has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $60.40. The company has a market cap of $45.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Core AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

About Core AI

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

