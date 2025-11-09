Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 771,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 388,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
