Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HIMS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.27.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.20. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $5,773,402.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,816.26. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 13,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $694,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 297,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,005,519.50. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 712,271 shares of company stock worth $37,631,985 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

