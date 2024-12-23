Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

