Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.30.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

KEYS stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $171.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $175,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after acquiring an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,138,000 after acquiring an additional 254,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.