Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,128.07. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
