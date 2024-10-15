Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR stock opened at $281.09 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $203.77 and a 52-week high of $357.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. The firm had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

