ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARB IOT Group Price Performance
ARBB opened at $0.26 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.
About ARB IOT Group
