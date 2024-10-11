ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARB IOT Group Price Performance

ARBB opened at $0.26 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

About ARB IOT Group

Featured Articles

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

