StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ ARKR opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.25.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
