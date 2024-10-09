Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
NAII opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.98. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.37.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
