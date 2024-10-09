Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OVBC opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

