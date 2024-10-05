Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of MBRX opened at $2.36 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
