Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX opened at $2.36 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

