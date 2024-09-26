SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 7,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SGS Stock Performance
SGSOY stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. SGS has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
About SGS
