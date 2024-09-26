SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 7,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SGS Stock Performance

SGSOY stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. SGS has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Get SGS alerts:

About SGS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.