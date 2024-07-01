Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $52.57 on Monday. Teleperformance has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $88.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $2.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

