C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.02

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XDGet Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.02 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 3,770,459 shares changing hands.

C4X Discovery Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £30.27 million, a PE ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity at C4X Discovery

In related news, insider Clive Dix purchased 485,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £48,532 ($61,682.77). 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

