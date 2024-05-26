Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.35

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.57. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 36,430 shares.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 131,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

