Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.35

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.57. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 36,430 shares.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
