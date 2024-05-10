China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the April 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of SXTC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.06. 223,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,815. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
