China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the April 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SXTC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.06. 223,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,815. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.