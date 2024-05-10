Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 36,858 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $162,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

