Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$33.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.62.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO stock traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.88. The company had a trading volume of 280,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,619. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.10.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile



Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

