Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 390 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.2% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.