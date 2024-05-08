SLERF (SLERF) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

SLERF (SLERF) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One SLERF token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $145.37 million and approximately $51.77 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SLERF has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SLERF alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.30710099 USD and is down -11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $53,763,320.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SLERF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLERF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.