Centric Wealth Management Has $738,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,003,000 after acquiring an additional 421,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.19.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

