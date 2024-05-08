Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,400,814 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,675,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,708,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 3,867,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,434,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

