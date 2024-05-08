Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $873.98 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $873,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of KMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.08. 819,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,765. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.62. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Read More
