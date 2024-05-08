Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 84 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE DE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.41. 251,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,510. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

