Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 8th (ADTN, ALHC, AMBC, ATER, CFLT, CMI, CNDT, CVEO, CXDO, DDOG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 8th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $5.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $205.00 price target on the stock.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Mkm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $273.00 price target on the stock.

