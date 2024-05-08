GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.
GoPro Stock Down 7.6 %
NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. GoPro has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.50.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoPro
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.