GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

GoPro Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. GoPro has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GoPro by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 2,680.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.