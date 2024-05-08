Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 256,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

