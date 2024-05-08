Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $202.77. The company had a trading volume of 804,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.89. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $205.77.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

