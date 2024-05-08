Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 31,254 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,915 call options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.70. 3,918,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,852,320. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,545,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,041,000 after purchasing an additional 253,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,711,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,376,000 after purchasing an additional 139,637 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,930,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,079,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,954,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

