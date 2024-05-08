ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $325.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

