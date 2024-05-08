Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $16,894,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 413.5% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 85,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 68,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $272.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

