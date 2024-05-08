Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,618,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $9,269,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $725,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $141,804,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

