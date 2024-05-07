Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,486 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $2,233,073.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,733,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,900,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.3 %

MORN stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.86. 114,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,191. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $185.10 and a one year high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.43.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,693,000 after purchasing an additional 68,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Morningstar by 74.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

