Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,219,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,662,000 after purchasing an additional 562,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 27,671.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,605,000 after purchasing an additional 477,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,764,000 after buying an additional 403,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 941,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,753,000 after buying an additional 329,543 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.38.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.95. 3,080,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,335. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

